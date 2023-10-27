What Makes the Humber: New exhibition shows what life is like on the banks of the Humber

In a new exhibition, photographer Richard Duffy-Howard looks at What Makes the Humber with a series of images at Hull Truck Theatre. The exhibition is part of the Humber Eco Fest: tackling climate change and protecting biodiversity, and as well as images which visitors can see while visiting the theatre, there is also access to more than 160 others via QR code to on-line galleries. Richard said the project was borne in 2013 on a walk on his wife, Lou's birthday.

The path joins the coast at North Killingholme and the couple picked it up there and headed north-west rounding Skitter Ness and east along the Humber to Whitton turning south along The Cliff above Alkborough Flats and Trent Falls and on to Burton Stather on the River Trent, crossing many tributaries and confluences along the way.

