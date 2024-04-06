What items are banned on planes?

As you pack your bags to jet off on a holiday, you need to be aware of what items you're allowed to bring on the plane. With many restrictions around what you could pack in your hand-luggage, passengers need to be reminded of what official rules say. This way they know they can survive a few days if the worst happens and their suitcases go missing during the flight. But some people might misinterpret what essential actually means - and try to bring extra items onboard.

Most passengers also prefer the convenience of having their bags with them, meaning they avoid queues at bag drop off, and can head straight to boarding. And passengers could delay the queues if they have prohibited items in their bags which they would be forced to dispose of. But some banned items are so bizarre, even the most frequent flyer might be unaware of them. One unexpected item is viking helmets which not many probably have thought of bringing with them anyway

