What it's like to be in a relationship with a narcissist

We all know the type: A charmer who can hold a room in the palm of their hand, who loves ruminating on their achievements, who will talk themselves up in a bid to impress. This kind of human – think Gaston from Beauty and the Beast – is often referred to as a narcissist. But narcissism is in fact a cluster of traits with a range of severity, and at the extreme end, it can become a disorder in which people can be diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

Narcissism in its most extreme form is relatively rare. It is estimated about 1 per cent of the UK population has a diagnosable form of the condition – it can be down to inherited genes but also neglect or lack of support in childhood – with men more likely to have it than women. So what’s it like to be in a relationship with someone at the top end of the scale (rather than just someone who is a bit self-involved), and why can it be so hard to get out? Dr. Craig Malkin, a clinical psychologist and lecturer at Harvard Medical School, has spent years studying narcissism, with a particular interest in attachment and intimacy. “But they can be so attractive because they’re very charming and they might initially seem very good with people,” he says

