Every year, footballers battle for one of the most glittering and valuable pieces of individual awards in the beautiful game - the Ballon d'Or, awarding by France Football in an annual gala event.

Literally translating to 'Golden Ball' in the English language, is it made up of gold? How much is it worth?As the name suggests, the Ballon d'Or trophy is not entirely made up of gold. It is first shaped from a wax-like material, while the surface of the ball is covered with five kilograms of 18-carat gold.

Whereas the Women’s Ballon d’Or (Ballon d'or Femini), since it's first edition in the year 2018, has remained the same.The first Ballon d'Or trophy that was presented in 1956 was designed by French jewelling house Mellerio dits Meller. The current iteration of Ballon d'Or trophy was designed by Francois Mellerio. headtopics.com

