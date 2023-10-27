What is the Anticholinergic Cognitive Burden Scale?

The Anticholinergic Cognitive Burden Scale The Anticholinergic Drug Scale (ADS), developed by Boustani et al., was created to address the issue of anticholinergic burden. This term refers to the cumulative effect of using multiple medications with anticholinergic activity concurrently. This scale has been validated against serum anticholinergic activity (SAA), showing that high SAA levels correlate with cognitive impairments.
Anticholinergic effects on peripheral function include dry mouth, blurred vision, constipation, urinary retention, and an elevated heart rate. Central effects may lead to sedation, confusion, dizziness, and, in some cases, cognitive impairment. The likelihood of experiencing these side effects increases when multiple medications with anticholinergic properties are used concurrently.
The Anticholinergic Cognitive Burden Scale The Anticholinergic Cognitive Burden Scale is derived from a comprehensive literature review of medications that possess anticholinergic activity. This scale categorizes drugs based on their potential negative impact on cognition, ranging from zero (no anticholinergic activity) to possible and finally to definite anticholinergic activity, with scores ranging from zero to three.
Effectiveness of anticholinergic burden scales A systematic review was conducted to assess the effectiveness of anticholinergic burden scales in predicting adverse outcomes in older individuals. This is particularly relevant as the anticholinergic burden has been associated with negative outcomes in aging populations.
The results revealed a total of 1,250 records across the three databases. The review identified seven expert-based anticholinergic rating scales that met the inclusion criteria. Among these, one scale rated certain anticholinergic medications as having high anticholinergic activity, one as moderate, and two as low.