What is 1.5C and why is it important?

In recent years, TV shows, films, podcasts, social feeds, magazines and celebrities have been talking about something called 1.5C. Now you may have only a vague idea what this means, but rest assured you're not alone – plenty of us would struggle to explain exactly what it is.In a landmark deal signed in Paris in 2015, the UK and almost 200 other countries agreed to take action to limit the global average temperature to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

This legally binding international treaty on climate change also included a separate goal to hold the increase to well below 2C. "1.5C of warming came into everyone's consciousness as part of the Paris climate agreement," explained Levy."It was actually the more ambitious part of that agreement. It said we should limit global warming to 2C and, if we're really good, let's try and limit global warming to 1.5C." In case you're wondering where things stand, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that the global average temperature in 2022 was already about 1.15C warmer than pre-industrial levels."The





BBCNews » / 🏆 3. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Packed Sound of Belfast programme shows why it’s a Unesco music cityThe incredible Sound of Belfast is running right up until November 19.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Are influencers shrewd businesspeople or fame-hungry narcissists?A new group of books shows how digital creators have turned attention into profits

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Prince William's gesture shows 'inner tension' as he stands by King CharlesKing Charles and Prince William both shared a rapid blinking movement during the Remembrance Sunday service, according to a body language expert and it hints at 'inner tension'

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Poll Shows Public Thinks Police Are Being Too Soft on Pro-Palestinian ProtestersConservative MP Danny Kruger said that a poll showed by “two to one” the public feel police are “too soft” on pro-Palestinian protesters. That doesn’t fully explain what a recent YouGov poll found. We’ve looked at the numbers.

Source: FullFact - 🏆 88. / 53 Read more »

The Rise of Reality Shows as Social ExperimentsNetflix's adaptation of Squid Game and other reality shows are being framed as social experiments, but their true psychological impact is becoming harder to understand.

Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »

Married At First Sight UK Star Luke Worley Shows Off Impressive Weight LossReality star Luke Worley shares his almost two stone weight loss journey on Instagram after being removed from the show for a physical altercation.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »