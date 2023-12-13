What is 1.5C and why is it important?

In recent years, TV shows, films, podcasts, social feeds, magazines and celebrities have been talking about something called 1.5C. Now you may have only a vague idea what this means, but rest assured you're not alone – plenty of us would struggle to explain exactly what it is.In a landmark deal signed in Paris in 2015, the UK and almost 200 other countries agreed to take action to limit the global average temperature to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
This legally binding international treaty on climate change also included a separate goal to hold the increase to well below 2C. "1.5C of warming came into everyone's consciousness as part of the Paris climate agreement," explained Levy."It was actually the more ambitious part of that agreement. It said we should limit global warming to 2C and, if we're really good, let's try and limit global warming to 1.5C." In case you're wondering where things stand, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that the global average temperature in 2022 was already about 1.15C warmer than pre-industrial levels."The
