What are the odds of Newcastle United members getting tickets for Premier League matches?

Last season, match by match tickets for Newcastle United matches were allocated to members through a random queue system. This worked well for non-season ticket holders, but season ticket holders also had a chance to buy extra tickets. The club stopped selling memberships for the upcoming season after reaching a sales target.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: NUFCTheMag » / 🏆 124. in UK
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC playersMatch ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players - Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reactionInstant NUFC fan / writer reaction - Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Eddie Howe Wolves press conference – Newcastle United boss excellent as NUFC look to bounce backNewcastle United boss excellent as NUFC look to bounce back - Eddie Howe Wolves press conference
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Newcastle United make official complaint to UEFA about so few away PSG v Newcastle ticketsPSG v Newcastle tickets - Newcastle United make official complaint to UEFA about so few allocated for NUFC fans.
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC playersMatch ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players - Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Watch official Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 extended match highlights hereMagnificent - Watch official Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 extended match highlights here
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »