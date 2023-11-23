What are the odds of Newcastle United members getting tickets for Premier League matches?

Last season, match by match tickets for Newcastle United matches were allocated to members through a random queue system. This worked well for non-season ticket holders, but season ticket holders also had a chance to buy extra tickets. The club stopped selling memberships for the upcoming season after reaching a sales target.





NUFCTheMag » / 🏆 124. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC playersMatch ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players - Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reactionInstant NUFC fan / writer reaction - Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Eddie Howe Wolves press conference – Newcastle United boss excellent as NUFC look to bounce backNewcastle United boss excellent as NUFC look to bounce back - Eddie Howe Wolves press conference

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United make official complaint to UEFA about so few away PSG v Newcastle ticketsPSG v Newcastle tickets - Newcastle United make official complaint to UEFA about so few allocated for NUFC fans.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC playersMatch ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players - Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Watch official Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 extended match highlights hereMagnificent - Watch official Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 extended match highlights here

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »