By Michael Greenwood, M.Sc.Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc. The relationship between senescence and agingThese cells may stop dividing due to environmental or internal conditions and serve as a protective measure when DNA becomes dysregulated to prevent cancer or facilitate tissue repair. However, senescent cells can become problematic as they often exhibit increased anti-apoptotic pathways, heightened metabolic activity, and undergo numerous epigenetic changes upon ceasing cell division.

The relationship between senescence and aging Senescence is closely associated with the aging process. The gradual accumulation of DNA damage over a lifetime limits the ability of cells to repair themselves. This leads to a higher incidence of diseases and a progressive decline in the function of organs such as the heart, lungs, brain, eyes, and others as individuals age. Senescence is thought to be directly or indirectly linked to many fundamental aging processes that contribute to mortality.

In some cases, senescent cells can even have a beneficial effect on surrounding cells and tissue by promoting stem cell differentiation into the appropriate cell type. Nonetheless, studies have shown that removing senescent cells from cancer-prone mice has an overall beneficial effect by reducing the occurrence of tumors limiting the number of secreting cells with a detrimental influence. headtopics.com

Prominent examples of senolytics include tyrosine kinase inhibitors like dasatinib and quercetin. Dasatinib promotes apoptosis by inhibiting Src kinase, which would otherwise bind to receptors generating an anti-apoptotic signal.

Additionally, both compounds have demonstrated the ability to reduce senescent cell abundance in middle-aged mice by 30-70%, with similar results observed in human 3D tissue cultures. Senolytic treatment has also shown promise in addressing neurological and psychological dysfunction, reducing brain inflammation and anxiety in obese mice, and alleviating Alzheimer's disease-associated changes in the brain. headtopics.com

