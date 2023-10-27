What Andre Onana did that convinced Man United he could turn his form around

When Andre Onana stuck out a big right hand to turn Jordan Larsson's penalty around the post on Tuesday night, Peter Schmeichel stood at the other end of Old Trafford and let out a roar and a fist pump in celebration.

His most significant mistake so far came in the Allianz Arena, when he let Leroy Sane's tame shot squirm underneath him to hand Bayern Munich the lead and puncture United's bright start. In the dressing room that night, Onana walked in and told his teammates "I'm going out there", fronting up to several TV interviews and admitting responsibility.

Schmeichel has been a reference point for Onana as well as an extra in his highs and lows so far. Club figures have explained to him how David de Gea and Schmichel, two of United's great modern goalkeepers, both had difficult starts to their careers at the club. headtopics.com

He arrived at United on the back of an impressive performance for Inter against Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul, with Pep Guardiola hailing his ability to help with the build-up after the game.

"Hopefully not. Hopefully we can beat him. Before the game I always expect the best from our contenders," he said. "I prefer to see the strengths. He saved a penalty in the last minute which helped them to stay in contention to qualify for the last 16. Mentally it’s a good boost for them." headtopics.com

"You give him the standards and also the expectations, but also it’s about getting to the same level. He has high expectations from himself, first thing is that you have to find out if we’re talking about the same and we were," he said.

