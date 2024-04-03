Weymouth Named 'Most Beautiful' Seaside Town in the UK

The 'most beautiful' seaside town in the UK, featuring the 'prettiest' beach in England, has been named. Weymouth, a delightful British seaside town, is home to one of Europe's top beaches, according to TripAdvisor. The coastal town of Weymouth itself was praised by CN Traveler as one of the "most beautiful small towns in the UK".

Its beach has a Royal past, with King George III often visiting in the late 1700s, even dipping in the ocean in his bathing machine - a mobile changing room designed to help people recovering from illness. These days, the Dorset town, which has around 53,000 residents, shows off its colourful historic houses alongside the scenic harbour. Tourism has always been key for Weymouth, and TripAdvisor rated its beach the only British beach in the top 25 worldwide last year. Jane Biscombe, a local town clerk, shared how great Weymouth is by saying: "Weymouth has everything you need

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scottish beach named second most beautiful place in the worldA beach in Scotland has been named one of the most beautiful places in the world in a new list featuring places in Iceland, Egypt and more.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Beautiful town with 'friendly community' named one of the best places to liveThe peaceful market town has plenty to offer residents and tourists

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Scottish region named among world's most beautiful placesAn area in Scotland has been dubbed one of the most beautiful places in the world in a new list released by Bazaar magazine.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Weymouth vs Yeovil Town match suspended due to medical emergencyA fan is believed to have fallen seriously ill while Weymouth was playing Yeovil Town at home on Monday.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

New affordable homes in Dorset set for completionPeople in Weymouth, Dorset will benefit from 18 new apartments for social rent.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Missing woman found dead inside Weymouth homeA woman in Weymouth, Massachusetts, that was previously reported missing was found dead in her home, and now police are trying to figure out what led to her…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »