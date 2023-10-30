West Lothian train passengers warned of flooding delays

Train passengers have been warned to expect delays after heavy rain yesterday caused flooding on tracks in parts of West Lothian.

Scotrail said there is likely to be delays to services running to and from Edinburgh caused by flooding between Bathgate and Livingston. Services between Helensburgh Central and Edinburgh, as well as Edinburgh and Bathgate, may be delayed due to the need to reduce speeds.

The company said on X, formerly Twitter: "Following heavy rainfall and flooding on the line between Bathgate and Livingston North on Sunday evening, our services between Helensburgh Central and Edinburgh, and between Edinburgh and Bathgate may be delayed, as trains have to run at a reduced speed." headtopics.com

ScotRail Warns Customers of Fake Account ScamScotRail has issued a warning about a fake account on social media pretending to be the company and attempting to scam people. The government-owned rail company emphasized that it would never ask for money on online platforms and urged customers to be cautious. The scam account has a similar username to ScotRail and has been responding to customers' concerns about cancelled trains. ScotRail advised people not to give out their personal details and reminded them to only trust the official ScotRail accounts. Read more ⮕

ScotRail Celebrates 40 Years with Long-Serving EmployeesAs ScotRail marks its 40th anniversary, Jim Craig and Alan Young reflect on their decades-long careers with the company. From meeting celebrities to finding love, they have witnessed remarkable changes over the years. Read more ⮕

ScotRail Warns Customers of Fake Account ScamScotRail has issued a warning about a fake account on social media that is attempting to scam customers by pretending to be the travel company. The account has a similar username to ScotRail and has been responding to customers' concerns about cancelled trains. ScotRail reminds customers that they will never ask for money on online platforms and advises against giving out personal details. Read more ⮕

ScotRail Services to Return to Normal Following Heavy RainScotRail services, which were disrupted by heavy rain, are expected to resume normal operations on Monday. The Met Office yellow weather warning has been amended, with the rain expected to ease earlier than previously indicated. Speed restrictions have been lifted, and ScotRail is working to ensure trains run as normal. Passengers are advised to check the ScotRail website or app for updates. Read more ⮕

ScotRail issues update for passengers after heavy rain sparked rail chaosThe rail operator has confirmed that speed restrictions put in place across the network have now been removed and work is ongoing to make sure trains run as normal tomorrow. Read more ⮕

ScotRail services returning to normal after heavy weekend rainThe company advised passengers to check their journey before travelling. Read more ⮕