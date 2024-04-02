West Ham United Confirms Return to SuperCupNI

Reigning Junior champions West Ham United have confirmed their return to the SuperCupNI this summer. The Hammers were hugely impressive in the 2023 tournament as they saw off County Antrim in the decider at the Coleraine Showgrounds to claim their first title since 1997. The Londoners are joined in the Junior section by tournament regulars Charlton Athletic and Stevenage FC, who made their debut at the tournament last summer. Also joining them will be Championships side Blackburn Rovers.

The former Premier League winners last appeared at the tournament in 2001 and the Ewood Park outfit are returning to Northern Ireland intent on competing for honours. SuperCupNI tournament chairperson Victor Leonard said securing the services of four of England’s top academies is further evidence to how highly regarded the tournament i

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

West Ham United and Blackburn Rovers confirmed for SuperCupNIWest Ham are back to defend the Junior title they won last summer at the SuperCupNI

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

This superb article brought these West Ham United and Newcastle United memories flooding backThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

West Ham United to open talks over Nathan Trott dealThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

West Ham media with bizarre Newcastle United claims ahead of SaturdayAmusing - West Ham media with bizarre Newcastle United claims ahead of Saturday

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

West Ham United plot Ivan Toney raid after major developmentThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has had an 'absolute nightmare' at West HamEngland international Kalvin Phillips has struggled to make an impact since joining West Ham United on loan in the January transfer window

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »