West Ham United Confirms Return to SuperCupNI

Reigning Junior champions West Ham United have confirmed their return to the SuperCupNI this summer. The Hammers were hugely impressive in the 2023 tournament as they saw off County Antrim in the decider at the Coleraine Showgrounds to claim their first title since 1997. The Londoners are joined in the Junior section by tournament regulars Charlton Athletic and Stevenage FC, who made their debut at the tournament last summer. Also joining them will be Championships side Blackburn Rovers.
The former Premier League winners last appeared at the tournament in 2001 and the Ewood Park outfit are returning to Northern Ireland intent on competing for honours. SuperCupNI tournament chairperson Victor Leonard said securing the services of four of England’s top academies is further evidence to how highly regarded the tournament i
