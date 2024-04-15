West Ham teenager George Earthy released from hospital after head injury

West Ham teenager George Earthy has left hospital following further assessment on the head injury he suffered against Fulham on Sunday.Midfielder Earthy received medical attention for about seven minutes before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital."We will continue to monitor him over the coming days as he completes the graduated return to play programme."
West Ham said Earthy, who made his Premier League debut for the Hammers in the game against Fulham on Sunday, would follow Football Association and Premier League concussion guidelines before returning to play.
