West Ham identify £26m Serie A star as their ideal Soucek successor, but January deal will be difficult

West Ham are reportedly considering an ambitious move for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli as David Moyes eyes a replacement for Tomas Socuek.

The Czech Republic international’s contract with the Hammers is set to expire at the end of the season, but they do have the option to extend it by another year. With that in mind, he could be exactly the kind of player West Ham need to take them to the next level, and could fit in well with other new signings like Mohammed Kudus and James Ward-Prowse.

He also discussed the idea of Locatelli signing a new contract with Juventus. His current deal is set to expire in June 2026 Man Utd: European giants eye transfer ‘agreement’ but ‘two important’ PL clubs ‘monitor hot situation’ headtopics.com

Liverpool are reportedly ‘still strongly interested’ in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who was heavily linked with a switch to Anfield in the summer. Man Utd ‘above all’ in race for €40m Newcastle target as European giants look to finalise ‘agreement’

Read more:

F365 »

West Ham man names teammate as ‘perfect replacement’ for Liverpool star; transfer ‘won’t be easy’West Ham attacker Michail Antonio has backed Jarrod Bowen to replace Liverpool star Mo Salah amid reports linking the Egyptian with a move to Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

David Moyes hopes West Ham and Olympiacos fans behave in GreeceTensions are high in Athens after Olympiacos’ league match with rivals Panathinaikos on Sunday had to be abandoned. Read more ⮕

David Moyes hopes West Ham and Olympiacos fans behave in GreeceTensions are high in Athens after Olympiacos’ league match with rivals Panathinaikos on Sunday had to be abandoned. Read more ⮕

Moyes urges 'good behaviour' from West Ham fansDavid Moyes calls for 'good behaviour' from West Ham and Olympiakos supporters when the two sides meet in the Europa League. Read more ⮕

Olympiacos vs West Ham: Best free betting tips and preview for Europa League clash...WEST HAM are back in Europa League action against Olympiacos at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday. SunSport betting experts have previewed the contest, and carefully selected our best bets, tips … Read more ⮕

Europa League state of play: Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers latestAfter another round of Europa League and Europa Conference League matches we bring you the state of play, tables, results and schedule... Read more ⮕