West Ham are not exciting to watch – and they should be

The loud boos on the final whistle and the undercurrent of frustration were rather telling. Alarm bells are starting to ring following losses to , Olympiacos and now . have been second best, poor offensively and monotonous to watch. The performances mirror the struggles of last season in the and a lack of urgency has been evident. Advertisement The team are most vulnerable moments after half time and there was a familiar theme about ’s 51st-minute winner for Everton.

Kudus sees an effort blocked by Jordan Pickford (Alex Pantling/Getty Images) “Today (against Everton), we might have had more of the ball (64 per cent) but that doesn’t matter,” said Moyes. “We didn’t have more of the ball when we beat Chelsea or when we beat . Today, we did have more of the ball and it felt like we couldn’t open it up and make chances. Advertisement “This season in the early games, we played on the counter-attack.

