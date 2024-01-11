West Ham and Newcastle interested in Christensen

His name features highly on their wanted list as they chase a new centre-back, but it will be a hard deal to do in the January window. Newcastle are subject to Financial Fair Play restrictions and have prioritised a midfield signing this month. Nevertheless, they are keeping a watchful eye on Christensen – who is currently in and out of the Barcelona side. If it’s not a deal that can be done this month, they will come back in for the ex-Chelsea man in the summer window.

A loan this month is not likely as Barcelona don’t want to leave themselves short as they chase success in La Liga and the Champions League. are also keen on Christensen – but a deal is similarly hard for them to do in January due to their financial restriction





