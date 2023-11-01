West Ham 3-1 Arsenal | Carabao Cup fourth round highlights

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkySportsNews »

Manchester United will host Newcastle in a rematch of last season's final in the pick of the Carabao Cup fourth-round ties.

ARSENAL are taking on West Ham RIGHT NOW as the Gunners and Hammers go head-to-head for a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. Jarrod Bowen scored the Hammers' third as the Irons run riot against their London rivals. Declan Rice has been brought on for the Gunners to face the Irons for the first time since his big money move in the summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Declan Rice's potential return to face West Ham in the Carabao Cup will be a beautiful moment for him. Arteta emphasizes the importance of the competition for Arsenal and expects a positive reception for Rice from his former club.

Follow live score & text updates as West Ham United play Arsenal and Manchester United face Newcastle in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

West Ham has announced a strong starting XI for their match against Arsenal. All their key players are included in the lineup for this London derby. Soucek and Alvarez will be in midfield, while Fabianski replaces Areola in goal.

Mikel Arteta believes Declan Rice's potential return to West Ham will be 'beautiful' - if the Arsenal manager decides to play him in Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash.