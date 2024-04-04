West Brom handed boost ahead of Stoke City trip as defender's injury update revealed

West Brom have been handed a potential boost ahead of their trip to Stoke City - as the race for the Championship play-offs hots up. Cedric Kipre , who was out of the first team picture heading into this season, has featured in 38 games in the league campaign. Alongside Kyle Bartley and for a period, Erik Pieters, Kipre has been the mainstay at the back for an Albion side that has conceded just 39 goals all season.

But they had to do without the defender for Easter Monday's 2-2 draw with Watford - after he was forced off with a shoulder injury in the draw on Good Friday at Millwall. Carlos Corberan revealed last week that club's medical staff were waiting to give news on Kipre's situation. And now the Baggies boss has confirmed that Kipre could have faced Watford on Monday - but due to still having pain in his shoulder the club decided against risking hi

West Brom Boost Stoke City Championship Play-Offs Cedric Kipre Injury Update

