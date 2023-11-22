West Belfast Youth Centre Receives Funding to Tackle Youth Unemployment

A West Belfast youth centre has received a half a million pound grant from the National Lottery to tackle youth unemployment and educational underachievement in the area. The four-year L.E.A.D project aims to develop young people's skills, build relationships, and address challenges with education and employability.





