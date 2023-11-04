West Belfast Teenage Star Meets Manchester United Legends

A West Belfast teenage star has met with some Manchester United legends as he spends time on trial with the club. Coran Madden, labelled the 'Golden Child' around Solitude, might only be 14 years of age, but he is already being tipped for a big future across the water and Manchester United appear to be rolling out the red carpet. The forward has come through the ranks of Cliftonville's burgeoning academy, having joined the Reds when he was just six

. Read more: Cliftonville boss charts teenager's rise to first team as he promises 'more to come' Marc Smyth, the club's Head of Youth, has hailed the teen as the "best young talent in the country". And he says it is no surprise that a host of Premier League clubs were tracking the youngster. It's understood Madden has been training with Manchester United this week and the club has often used iconic figures from their past to entice young players to sign on with dotted line with the club. Madden has been pictured meeting former United star Ryan Giggs who won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues. He is the most decorated player in Red Devils history having won 34 major titles. Earlier this summer, Cliftonville Youth coach Smyth was beaming in his praise for teen talent Madden. "Coran is just 14 and he is an exceptional talent. He can play 10, left wing, right wing - basically anywhere across the front," said Smyth. "He is the best young talent in the country

