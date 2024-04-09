Wendy's to Open New Restaurant in Merseyside

Wendy's has confirmed it will be opening a restaurant in Merseyside this year. The renowned American-fast food restaurant first landed in the UK back in 2021 and it now has 30 locations across the country. However as part of an expansion, more venues will open including a permanent restaurant in Kirkby, following the success of the chain's delivery kitchen which opened in 2023 at Gravity Max in Liverpool ONE. The drive-thru will be found at the Academy Business Park, off Lees Road, in Knowsley.
Bosses have said that hungry customers will be able to order at a self service touch point or speak to a member of staff. There will be options for delivery, takeaway and drive-thru, in addition to dining in. These new restaurants, which include Kirkby, Middlesbrough, Wood End and Sheffield, will collectively create more than 400 jobs. Michael Clarke, UK managing director, Europe for the Wendy’s company said: "We’ve seen great momentum in building Wendy’s fandom in the UK, and the love and excitement for this iconic brand grows stronger with each new restaurant opening. British consumers constantly ask, “Where’s Wendy’s opening next?” and we’re thrilled to answer the call by rapidly expanding our brand presence into new areas across the country, giving Brits more access to fresh, high-quality food that they deserve.
Wendy's Restaurant Merseyside Expansion Delivery Kitchen Drive-Thru Ordering Options Jobs Fresh Food High-Quality Food
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »