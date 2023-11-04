Welshpool's Community Key to Town Centre Regeneration

Richard Lewis, director and architect at Hughes Architects in Welshpool, believes that the town's community will play a crucial role in the regeneration of the town centre. He suggests that initiatives like 'I Love Newtown' could provide inspiration for Welshpool's revitalization. Hughes Architects is already collaborating with Welshpool Town Council to renovate and regenerate the Town Hall, aiming to preserve its architectural heritage and create more community spaces

. Mr Lewis points out that similar economic issues were faced by Newtown in the past, but the 'I Love Newtown' initiative helped regenerate the town

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SHROPSHİRESTAR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SHROPSHİRESTAR: Police appeal for dashcam footage following crash in WelshpoolOfficers are appealing to members of the public for information following a crash which took place in Welshpool.

Source: ShropshireStar | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Hebden Bridge: The community-spirited ‘walkers’ town’ with independent shops and literary connectionsThis proudly independent 'Happy Valley' town marches to its own beat and has dramatic Pennine walks on the doorstep

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Huddersfield Town to assess key forward in mixed injury news ahead of Watford's visitHuddersfield Town are monitoring forward Delano Burgzorg ahead of Saturday's visit of Watford, but welcome David Kasumu and Josh Ruffels back into the fold.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Key opposition rival makes Leeds United admission but declares confidence in Whites 'solution'A key opposition rival has served up Leeds United praise but declared confidence in his own team’s Whites ‘solutions’.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Leeds United fans on 'toughest test', big Whites hope and 'key' to successLeeds United visit Championship leaders Leicester City tonight, ahead of which the club’s fans have issued differing viewpoints to the contest at the King Power.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

BBCEMT: Berkshire: Plans for future Windsor Town Council to be discussedWindsor Town Council would be one of the largest parish councils in England, a report suggests.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »