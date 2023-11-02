Welsh Secretary criticizes Labour-run NHS after father-in-law's long wait for hospital admission

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

The Welsh Secretary, David TC Davies, criticized the Labour-run NHS after his father-in-law had to wait for almost 27 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Joe, a retired farmer, suffered a serious fall and injured his back. He was unable to sit upright or stand. The accident happened at the MP's constituency home in Monmouth. Joe was discovered by the family after dragging himself indoors. After calling 111, the emergency services were advised. The initial 999 call was made on Monday at 10.55am, and medical staff promised to assess him within two hours. A nurse called at 2pm and determined that Joe's spinal injury needed to be assessed in the hospital. An ambulance was expected to arrive in approximately four hours

Welsh Secretary criticizes Labour-run NHS after father-in-law's long wait for hospital admissionDavid TC Davies expresses his frustration after his father-in-law had to wait for almost 27 hours to be admitted to a local hospital following a serious fall. Read more ⮕

Labour Shadow Foreign Secretary Defends Legality of Bombing Refugee CampThe shadow foreign secretary defends the legality of bombing a refugee camp, sparking outrage and criticism from various individuals and groups. Read more ⮕

Duolingo: Language app boss to help Welsh language goalThe languages app says it will continue supporting Welsh despite pausing updates to its course. Read more ⮕

Stephen Welsh returns to Celtic training to hand Brendan Rodgers injury boostThe 23-year-old has been out of action since August after he signed a new long term Parkhead deal. Read more ⮕

Duolingo hopes to support Welsh speaker target despite course update 'pause'The language-learning app announced last week it would 'pause' updates to its Welsh course which prompted politicians to write to the chief executive with concerns. Read more ⮕

Welsh rugby still has deep-rooted issues that need to be sortedThe 38-year-old announced his international retirement in May as the world’s most capped player with 170 appearances. Read more ⮕