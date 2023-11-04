Welbeck Farm Shop Shortlisted for Farm Retail Association Awards

Welbeck Farm Shop in north Notts is no stranger to accolades - and now it's in the running for another. It has been shortlisted in the final of the Farm Retail Association awards. Since opening in 2006, Welbeck has earned a reputation for having one of the region's best farm shops. Awards collected along the way include Midlands and East of England Butcher’s Shop of the Year 2022 and scooping the crown for the best small farm shop at the Farm Shop and Deli Awards in 2020
. In the latest awards, innovative and inspiring businesses from all corners of the country have been shortlisted across eight categories. Welbeck, in the heart of Sherwood Forest, has been nominated for the Farm Shop Butchery of the Year award. Poll: Do you still use cash in shops, cafés and restaurants? More than 70 percent of the produce sold there is sourced or prepared on the Welbeck Estate. The latest addition to the estate is a beef herd of Belted Galloways that is nearly ready for the butchery counters. Oliver Stubbins, farm shop manager, said: "The Farm Retail Association awards really pick out the best of the best, with quality, provenance, and sustainability at the heart of every product. We are proud to be sourcing and preparing the highest standard of produce, and our butchery counters epitomise tha
