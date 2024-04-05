Weird and Wild: Baseball season starts with unexpected outcomes

We make the same mistake every year, don’t we? We see stuff happen one year, we expect that stuff to happen again the next year. And why the heck not? That’s how logic works. Uh, this just in: It’s not how baseball works. So it’s basically one week into this baseball season, and of course it seems like the whole sport is turned upside-down. That’s how baseball works. That’s also how April works. It’s a never-ending reminder that it’s not last year anymore.

On that note, then, let’s wish a happy new year to all these players and teams: 1. The winning pitcher of the first game of 2024 was …, trusty reliever for the . He got a “WP” out of his conveniently located trip to South Korea. What’s so Weird and Wild about that? Ha. Thanks for asking. Do you remember how many games Daniel Hudson won in the big leagues in 2023? Right you are. That would be non

Baseball Season Unexpected Outcomes Winning Pitcher Reliever New Year

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Athletic UK / 🏆 123. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani: ‘I never bet on baseball or any other sport’“I never bet on baseball or any other sport,” Shohei Ohtani said Monday afternoon, when he addressed the scandal for the first time.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Ant and Dec make 'weird' admission after SNT taken off airFans were thrilled as the 'happiest 90 minutes of the week' returned

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Battleground Yorkshire: York Outer shows change moves at a snail's pace“It’s a weird seat, York Outer,” notes one local Conservative councillor.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from baseball starLos Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has been fired by the team amid allegations he had engaged in 'massive theft' from the player

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Ben White branded ‘weird’ by Arsenal hero blaming ‘society’ for England snub backlashCesc Fabregas admits Ben White is a 'weird' footballer having turned down the chance to represent England, but blamed 'society' for the backlash he's received.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Fentanyl poisoning: The 'nerdy weird' killer who murdered an Essex coupleLuke D'Wit used fake personalities to trick Stephen and Carol Baxter before rewriting their wills.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »