WeightWatchers Expands Mission to Include Medications

EightWatchers has rebranded as WW and expanded its mission to include medications. The company recently acquired Sequence, a digital health company, and is now launching WeightWatchers Clinic, offering telehealth weight loss management and access to doctors who can prescribe weight loss medications. This marks a significant shift for the company, which has traditionally focused on behavior-based strategies.





TIME » / 🏆 93. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese government expands campaign of closing mosques to regions beyond XinjiangThe Chinese government has expanded its campaign of closing mosques to regions other than Xinjiang, where for years it has been blamed for persecuting Muslim minorities, according to a Human Rights Watch report released Wednesday.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Tom Cruise Debuts Lighter Hairdo as Filming Resumes for Mission Impossible 8Tom Cruise visits the hairdressers and reveals a lighter hairdo as he prepares to resume filming for Mission Impossible 8 after a production delay caused by the actor's strike.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

SpaceX's Starship Rocket Lost After LaunchBREAKING: Elon Musk’s mammoth new rocket, Starship has been launched from the US. The rocket’s booster exploded shortly after lift-off – but the rocket itself remains intact and the mission is still being considered a ‘success’.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

10 Hacks to Keep Your House Warm This WinterLearn 10 hacks to keep your house warm during the winter months without spending extra money on energy bills. Tips include bleeding radiators and adjusting furniture and blinds.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested at Waterloo StationSeveral pro-Palestine protesters were arrested at Waterloo Station after staging a 'sit-in' as part of over 100 marches across the UK. Offences include breach of bail conditions, public order, racially aggravated public order, inciting racial hatred, affray, and obstruction.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Cut Taxes and Boost Economy in Autumn StatementChancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to announce tax cuts and measures to boost the economy in his autumn statement, with the aim of improving the Tories' election chances. The statement will include reducing national insurance rates and making a tax break for companies investing in new machinery permanent. Individuals will also benefit from giveaways and measures to support business growth. The Chancellor's statement is expected to contain 110 growth measures.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »