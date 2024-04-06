Weighted Hula Hoops: The Secret to Effective Weight Loss

Weighted hula hoops are making a comeback this Spring/Summer due to their incredible weight loss results. The K-MART Smart Hula Hoop is currently available at eBay for just £17.99 and at Amazon for £20.99. It is suitable for beginners and comes apart into 24 interlinked pieces that can be adjusted to fit your waist size. The hoop has a weighted ball on a string that you spin around yourself instead of keeping the hoop up.

With varying weights, it offers a challenge for those looking for a more intense workout

