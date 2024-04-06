Weight Loss Injections Linked to 20 Deaths in the UK

Weight loss injections containing semaglutide like Ozempic , Wegovy and Rybelsus have been linked to 20 deaths in the UK, data compiled by the Yellow Card Scheme reveals. However, reported adverse reactions have not been proven to be related to the drug, and should not be interpreted as a list of known side effects. Ozempic , officially licensed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, can be prescribed off-label for weight management.

Wegovy, another brand name for semaglutide, is licensed and approved for managing weight and obesity. Current guidance states that Ozempic should not be provided solely for weight loss to protect supply for diabetes patients

