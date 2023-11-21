Weekly Horoscope: November 22-28

This week brings a warm exuberance delivered by the Sun and Mars as they move into Sagittarius. You’ll be eager for new adventures, ready to travel and keen to explore. Mind, intense and edgy ties can cause frustration and irritability, Aries. But the Aquarius Quarter Moon may also be a chance to get moving on the next stage of a group project or a long-held dream.
Finances, business and a desire for change become more of a priority as the Sun eases into the sign of the Archer followed by fiery Mars. The weeks ahead are an opportunity to let go of whatever no longer serves and find closure on issues that are causing delays. Avoid overreacting to frustrating events by trying to force things, Taurus. Relax, and be guided by your intuition. Your love life looks set to blossom as the Sun moves into your relationship zone, along with mighty Mars
