Weekly Horoscope: November 22-28

This week brings a warm exuberance delivered by the Sun and Mars as they move into Sagittarius. You’ll be eager for new adventures, ready to travel and keen to explore. Mind, intense and edgy ties can cause frustration and irritability, Aries. But the Aquarius Quarter Moon may also be a chance to get moving on the next stage of a group project or a long-held dream.

Finances, business and a desire for change become more of a priority as the Sun eases into the sign of the Archer followed by fiery Mars. The weeks ahead are an opportunity to let go of whatever no longer serves and find closure on issues that are causing delays. Avoid overreacting to frustrating events by trying to force things, Taurus. Relax, and be guided by your intuition. Your love life looks set to blossom as the Sun moves into your relationship zone, along with mighty Mars





InYourArea_UK » / 🏆 114. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MAFS' Shona Manderson poses in bikini on sun-soaked break after 'finding love'Married At First Sight star Shona Manderson looked like she was having a blast as she soaked up some rays in the Moroccan sun, following her split from 'husband' Brad Skelly

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Daily horoscope today: Monday October 23, 2023 star sign predictionsHoroscope for October 23 - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces star signs

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Daily horoscope today: Friday October 27, 2023 star sign predictions'Get ready for some exciting developments, Pisces.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Daily horoscope today: Friday October 27, 2023 star sign predictions'Get ready for some exciting developments, Pisces.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Holyrood Weekly: Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie ahead of party conferenceTHE Scottish Greens are set to hold their party conference in Dunfermline this weekend - with a number of topical issues on the agenda.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Scottish Water staff plan weekly strikes over three months amid pay rowUnions accused the firm of ‘insatiable greed’.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »