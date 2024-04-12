Weekend Sports Action: Grand National, Premier League, and More

From the Grand National at Aintree to the Masters at Augusta , a feast of live sporting action comes thick and fast this weekend. The push for the Premier League title continues with Arsenal and Liverpool both playing on Sunday, while Leeds will be looking to maintain their promotion push in the Sky Bet Championship when they kick-off Saturday’s schedule.
There is also a clash between Scotland and England in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, while the rugby union action continues with the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals. So sit back and relax with the remote as the PA news agency provides the essential guide of what to watch and where to catch all of the action.Last year’s winner Corach Rambler heads the field of 34, which has seen the limit cut down from 40 horses following a safety review. Corach Rambler is bidding to follow Tiger Roll and Red Rum as a back-to-back Grand National winner, and looks likely to set off as favourite. Could, though, Rachael Blackmore – the first female jockey to claim victory in the race three years ago – mount a challenge again on board former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo?Scottish National winner Kitty’s Light is another expected to be well-fancied, as is last year’s runner-up Vanillier. I Am Maximus and Meetingofthewaters will boost the Irish challenge along with Mr Incredible, all trained by Willie Mullin
