Weather Warnings Issued for Snow, Rain, and Wind in Scotland

NEW weather warnings for snow, rain and wind have been issued for much of central and northern Scotland this week. The meteorological organisation released three yellow alerts for Friday and Saturday, seeing possible travel disruption and " danger to life " over the coming days. The weather warning for snow will affect much of Grampian and the Highlands from around 3am on Friday, April 5 until 9am that same day.
The warning for wind, which forms part of Storm Kathleen, will last between the hours of 8am and 10pm on Saturday, April 6
Weather Warnings Snow Rain Wind Scotland Travel Disruption Danger To Life Grampian Highlands Storm Kathleen
