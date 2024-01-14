Weather warnings issued for snow and ice in Northern Ireland

A number of weather warnings have been issued for snow and ice across Northern Ireland for the week ahead. The first yellow alert comes into force at 3am on Monday, January 15, and will remain in place until 11.59pm on the same date. The second yellow warning is for "frequent snow showers" for Wednesday, January 17, and Thursday, January 18.

If the wintry weather persists into Thursday it will coincide with a large scale strike expected to see thousands of public sector workers down tools in protest over pay and conditions. In relation to the weather for the week ahead, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Brisk northerly winds will drive showers well inland across Northern Ireland on Monday, with these initially falling as snow over higher ground and sleet and rain elsewhere. However, as increasingly cold air spreads south, showers will fall as snow to all levels during the day.





