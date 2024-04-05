Weather warning updated for NI as Storm Kathleen approaches

The Met Office has updated a weather warning issued for NI as Storm Kathleen is set to bring "a spell of very windy weather ". The yellow alert begins at 8am on Saturday, April 6, and will remain in force until 10pm. It covers all of Northern Ireland . In an update on Friday morning, April 5, the forecaster said: "Stronger gusts are now expected across some parts of the warning area, with likelihood also increased.

" READ MORE: NI weather warning in place as Storm Kathleen officially named It added: "Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend. Southerly winds are expected to gust quite widely to 50-60 mph on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly in Northern Ireland, will see gusts to 70 mph with large waves also likely." For Saturday's weather forecast, the Met Office said: "A much brighter and also milder day with sunny spells and blustery shower

