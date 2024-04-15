Weather Warning: Strong Winds and Heavy Rain Expected in Lancashire

Lancashire and the rest of the North West has been issued a yellow weather warning by forecasters until 10pm tonight . It is warning of 'probable' travel delays and 'short-term' power loss .

Heavy rain is also forecast throughout the region today with downpours expected around lunchtime and then later tonight. The adverse weather could also lead to tricky driving conditions, particularly for high-sided vehicles.The Met Office warning states: "A depression will move east just to the north of Scotland through Monday and will bring a swath of strong winds to Northern Ireland, Wales and much of England.

But some good news might be on the horizon as most of next week promises to be dry with a fair amount of sunshine across the UK. From Tuesday onwards, it looks like we’re in for a nice spell of dry weather, with the warmest day of the week coming next Sunday .Sunny spells and blustery showers, possibly heavy at times with hail, the odd rumble of thunder and some wintriness over the hills. Feeling noticeably chiller compared with recent days. Maximum temperature 9C.

