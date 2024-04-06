Weather warning for wind as Storm Kathleen hits Northern Ireland

A weather warning for wind is set to come into force across Northern Ireland as Storm Kathleen hits the UK. The yellow alert begins at 8am on Saturday, April 6, and will remain in force until 10pm. The Met Office said: " Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas of the UK this weekend" The forecaster added: "Stronger gusts are now expected across some parts of the warning area, with likelihood also increased.

READ MORE: Met Office issues weather warning covering all of NI READ MORE: Remaining Bank Holidays in Northern Ireland after Easter Monday "Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend. Southerly winds are expected to gust quite widely to 50-60 mph on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly in Northern Ireland, will see gusts to 70 mph with large waves also likel

