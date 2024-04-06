Weather Warning and Flood Alerts in Wales and Shropshire

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for west and mid Wales due to a deep low pressure system . In Shropshire , it will be a sunny afternoon with a temperature of 17C. Two lambs were seen taking cover next to their mother in Gilberries Lane.

Flood alerts remain in place at the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and the Tern and Perry catchments.

Met Office Weather Warning Wales Shropshire Low Pressure System Lambs Flood Alerts

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'She's been incredibly brave': Shropshire dignitaries on Princess of Wales' cancer announcementShropshire dignitaries have sent messages of support to the royal family following the Princess of Wales' announcement that she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Public meeting over 31-mile steel pylon route planned to stretch from Mid Wales into ShropshireA 31-mile electricity pylon line planned to stretch from Mid Wales into Shropshire will be discussed at a public meeting later this month.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Flood Alerts in Shropshire as Storm Kathleen ApproachesFlood alerts remain in place for low lying farmland and roads in Shropshire as Storm Kathleen approaches. River levels could rise in the rain forecast over the next few days, causing flooding in certain areas.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Multiple flood alerts issued for Shropshire and surrounding areasFlood alerts have been issued for Shropshire and surrounding areas ahead of heavy rainfall.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Easter weather forecast for ShropshireAs the comedian Billy Connolly once said 'there’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing' and that's the message from the Met Office for Easter.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Joe Allen interview: Swansea midfielder chats South Wales derby and Wales retirementSwansea midfielder Joe Allen discusses the upcoming South Wales derby against Cardiff, and becoming a Wales fan after retiring from international duty.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »