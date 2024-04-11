Weather Delays at The Masters Cause Opening Round to Start Later

The opening round of The Masters will start at 3.30pm UK time on Thursday after weather delays at Augusta . Having announced early on Thursday morning that the day's first group would not tee off before 2pm BST, one hour later than scheduled, organisers subsequently confirmed a further 90-minute delay before opening play would commence.

Rain had been falling through the night and into the morning at Augusta, before stopping, and organisers now expect the wet weather to 'be much less than forecasted'. New Round One tee times with Rory McIlroy grouped with Scottie SchefflerLive blog: All the latest updates from AugustaWhen is The Masters live on Sky Sports? Key TV timesStream The Masters more with NOW | Get Sky Sports GolfGusty conditions are however still expected. All four days of the tournament are exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf with Thursday's live coverage under way from 2pm. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy tee off in the same group at 6.12pm, while the returning Tiger Woods starts his week at 8.54pm. What's the forecast for the remainder of Thursday and the weekend?In the latest weather update issued by the tournament, organisers said forecasts now showed that rainfall at the course would not be as heavy as initially feared, with the threat of thunder also receding. 'We are currently dry with the precipitation shifting to our east,' read the update. 'Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are 75 miles to the southwest of Augusta moving to the northeas

The Masters Weather Delays Augusta Opening Round Tee Off Rain Forecast Gusty Conditions Tournament

