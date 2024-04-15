Weapons Supervisor Jailed After Fatal Shooting on Alec Baldwin's Rust Film

The weapons supervisor on Alec Baldwin 's Rust film has been jailed for 18 months, after another crew member was shot dead. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 26, was sent to prison on Monday after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March following the fatal incident in October 2021.Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was hurt.Gutierrez-Reed had pleaded not guilty, bu was found to have allowed a live bullet to get into the gun through negligence.

Earlier in January 2024, special prosecutors brought the case before a grand jury in Santa Fe after receiving a new analysis of the gun, and Baldwin was re-charged. The indictment accuses Baldwin of involuntary manslaughter through negligent use of a firearm, and an alternative charge of involuntary manslaughter "without due caution or circumspection".

