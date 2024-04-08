Weapon haul discovered after brawl at Glasgow Green before Old Firm clash

Police discovered a weapon haul following a brawl at Glasgow Green hours before the weekend's Old Firm clash. It is understood officers made the discovery after responding in droves to the clash in the Gallowgate area on Saturday night. Dozens of cops rushed to Bell Street as they locked down the area at around 8.40pm. The rammy - believed to have been between Rangers and Celtic fans - erupted the night before the two sides played out a fiery 3-3 draw.

The force were alerted over concerns that rival fans could become embroiled in pre-match violence ahead of the derby showdown at Ibrox. We previously reported that 'over 15' police vehicles could be seen in the area as officers began to huddle in various streets in an attempt to control the disturbance. Images and video from the scene showed police running towards the drama as shocked eyewitnesses watched on. A number of offensive weapons were then recovered nearby, the Daily Record reports, and police say their enquiries are ongoing

