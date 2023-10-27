We tried the monster ice cream that is bigger than a human head

It might not seem like the weather for it at the moment, but ice cream and Blackpool go hand -in-hand whatever the temperature.

The shop has been making and selling vanilla ice-cream using the same secret recipe, passed down through four generations. But this doesn't mean the legendary business isn't an innovator. Only available until October 31, the family-run parlour have introduced a cone that's twice the size of the original which comes covered in 'Halloween sprinkles, spooky chocolates, red blood raspberry and slimy lime green sauce'.

In fact, I was able to walk right up to the kiosk to order my ice-cream straight away. Staff were more than happy to take my order and didn't seem at all fazed that I was ordering a monster ice-cream in such windy conditions, actually it seemed a bit more normal than I expected. headtopics.com

I thought it might not be all it's cracked up to be, but that was until the ice-cream started to get pilled into the cone and well, he may as well have used a shovel.

After my photo shoot with the giant treat, I actually forgot it was a real life ice-cream, it seemed more like a piece of art. What brought me straight back to reality was the realisation that the ice-cream had actually started melting, all over me. headtopics.com

It's genuinely good ice-cream, it's not too sweet nor is it too creamy, it's just the perfect blend that's a light, tasty dessert. The hundreds and thousands added the perfect texture and just to be a bit whimsical, I did also add some bubblegum sauce on the top for the full experience.

Read more:

LiveLancs »

Tapinarof cream safe, effective for plaque psoriasis in intertriginous areasVtama (tapinarof) cream is efficacious, safe, and well tolerated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in sensitive intertriginous areas, according to a study presented at the annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, held from Oct. 19 to 22 in Las Vegas. Read more ⮕

Princess Anne visits ice cream factory to celebrate cancer fundraiserThe Princess Royal visited the firm on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Foot-tall Halloween ice cream cone 'that's worth making the day trip for'Sink your fangs into this foot-tall ghoulish treat made up of vanilla ice cream, crunchy Halloween sprinkles, spooky chocolates, red blood raspberry and slimy lime green sauce Read more ⮕

Kelly Osbourne Celebrates 39th Birthday in Skintight Cream DressKelly Osbourne looked sensational in a cream dress as she celebrated her 39th birthday at Craig's. She showed off her slender frame and greeted photographers with a smile. Read more ⮕

Ice cream sellers struggle as prices soar in HastingsThe cost-of-living crisis in Hastings is making ice cream treats too expensive for most families, leading to a decline in sales. The area's council leader warns that many people can no longer afford rent, affecting over 1,000 locals. Meanwhile, house prices have doubled in less than a decade as more people from London rush to buy properties in the area. Read more ⮕

Woman left with life-changing rash after using topical steroid cream'I've been at home for four months straight...it's just horrendous...I wouldn't wish it upon anyone.' Read more ⮕