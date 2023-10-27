HEAD TOPICS

We tried the monster ice cream that is bigger than a human head

This ice cream is so big, people actually stopped in the street

It might not seem like the weather for it at the moment, but ice cream and Blackpool go hand -in-hand whatever the temperature.

The shop has been making and selling vanilla ice-cream using the same secret recipe, passed down through four generations. But this doesn't mean the legendary business isn't an innovator. Only available until October 31, the family-run parlour have introduced a cone that's twice the size of the original which comes covered in 'Halloween sprinkles, spooky chocolates, red blood raspberry and slimy lime green sauce'.

In fact, I was able to walk right up to the kiosk to order my ice-cream straight away. Staff were more than happy to take my order and didn't seem at all fazed that I was ordering a monster ice-cream in such windy conditions, actually it seemed a bit more normal than I expected. headtopics.com

I thought it might not be all it's cracked up to be, but that was until the ice-cream started to get pilled into the cone and well, he may as well have used a shovel.

After my photo shoot with the giant treat, I actually forgot it was a real life ice-cream, it seemed more like a piece of art. What brought me straight back to reality was the realisation that the ice-cream had actually started melting, all over me. headtopics.com

It's genuinely good ice-cream, it's not too sweet nor is it too creamy, it's just the perfect blend that's a light, tasty dessert. The hundreds and thousands added the perfect texture and just to be a bit whimsical, I did also add some bubblegum sauce on the top for the full experience.

