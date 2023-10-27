We’re TV experts and these are the 13 best Apple TV+ shows to watch

has a world of brilliant original shows – and there really is something for everyone. Whether you have just signed up for the streaming platform and need ideas on where to start – or are deciding to sign up at all – here are our top recommendations for what to add to your must-watch list and why…Bad Sisters follows a group of sisters determined to murder their fellow sibling’s emotionally abusive husband, Jean-Paul, with their attempts perfectly teetering between hilarious and heartbreaking.

Shrinking follows a therapist (Jason Segel) who is struggling in his personal and work life. Whilst grieving the loss of his wife and trying to repair his relationship with his daughter (Lukita Maxwell), he is making many unethical choices at the clinic where he works alongside Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford), changing the lives of his clients and his along the way.I love easy-going series and this one was light-hearted, fun and endearing.

Billed as a fairy tale for grownups/horror story/parenthood fable, The Changeling follows the love story between Apollo and Emma, two NYC residents who meet, fall in love and have a baby. But the story takes a sinister turn when Emma starts to believe that the tiny thing she's caring for is no longer her child…Changeling gripped me right from the opening scene. The casting, storyline, and cinematography of the series is amazing. Every episode is better than the last. headtopics.com

The series sits on the edge between fantasy and reality, and although it seems to read like a childhood allegory, it is completely believable. I’m keeping everything crossed for a second season! -Not only am I obsessed with the show’s theme song (it is a never skip banger), I was instantly invested in this sprawling drama about a Korean family through the generations, flitting from the early 1900s to the 1980s.

Aw, how to describe Lessons in Chemistry?! Part love story, part science tale, the story follows no-nonsense Elizabeth Zott who, after sexism makes it almost impossible for her to work in chemistry, begins teaching homemakers how to make incredible meals using science – and helping so much more than just in the kitchen!I loved the book that the show is based on, so I was really excited to get into the show, and it’s just as full of love, sadness and joy as the book. headtopics.com

