We owe it to our children to grip AI risks ‘early enough’, Sunak says

Rishi Sunak has said the world owes it to younger generations to grip the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) “early enough” ahead of his appearance at the UK’s tech summit.

Ahead of the second day of the summit, he said the task of monitoring the risks posed by AI could not be left to tech firms alone.He warned companies could not be left to “mark their own homework” in an interview with the BBC, against a backdrop of concerns about the technology’s potential capabilities.

“We owe it to them to ensure AI develops in a safe and responsible way, gripping the risks it poses early enough in the process.” US vice president Kamala Harris, who met Mr Sunak in Downing Street on Wednesday, will be among attendees on Thursday after it was confirmed President Joe Biden would not attend. headtopics.com

Sir Nick Clegg, the former Liberal Democrat deputy prime minister who is now president of global affairs at Meta – the parent company of Facebook, is among the attendees, as is billionaire tech boss Elon Musk, who will host an online interview with Mr Sunak after the summit closes on Thursday evening.

He said it was an “existential risk” because humans for the first time were faced with something “that is going to be far more intelligent than us”. Told Mr Musk mentions the extinction risk regularly, Mr Sunak replied: “What he and others have said is that we can’t be certain, no-one can know with certainty about those types of risks. But people have said there is a potential for AI to pose risks that are like pandemics or nuclear wars. headtopics.com

