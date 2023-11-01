With the busy holiday shopping season approaching, there are some things you can do to make sure your packages and letters arrive safely at their destinations.

The United States Postal Service is actively working to crack down on postal crimes. It's called Project Safe Delivery, a USPS initiative that started back in May to help combat the uptick in mail theft incidents and attacks on letter carriers. The goal is to protect postal employees and the security of our nation's mail and packages.

Since May, the USPS Inspection Service has made 109 arrests for robberies and more than 530 arrests for mail theft. The rise in incidents hasIt has also taken several steps to address postal crime nationwide. The postal service has installed over 10,000 high-security blue collection boxes nationwide &mash; which make accessing the contents inside more difficult for criminals. headtopics.com

it has also developed a sophisticated system to identify, intercept and retain counterfeit or hijacked labels on packages. The USPS is also switching out antiquated arrow keys for electronic locks — making it harder for criminals to get into secure mail receptacles and commit financial crimes.Don't let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox mail. Try to get your mail out every day.

Drop off outgoing mail in a secure manner. That includes going inside your local post office, mailing items at your place of work, or even by handing them to a letter carrier. Try to be become involved in your community via neighborhood watches and local social media groups to spread awareness and share information. headtopics.com

