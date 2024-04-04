Wayne Rooney Wishes Wife Coleen a Happy 39th Birthday with Sweet Instagram Post

Wayne Rooney has wished his wife Coleen a Happy 39th Birthday with a sweet Instagram post "from all your boys". Former Manchester United and England footballer, Wayne, 38, shared a number of family-orientated snaps to Instagram as he celebrated his wife.

The first saw the couple sprawled out on a yacht with their two eldest sons, Kai, 13, and Klay, 10, whilst the second was of Coleen and Kit, seven, exploring Disneyland, and a third saw Coleen enjoying a ride with their youngest son, Cass, five. In the caption, Wayne adorably wrote: "Happy Birthday @coleen_rooney from all your boys. We love you thanks for everything," before adding a number of red love heart emojis. Coleen responded by adding her own love hearts in the comments. Coleen and Wayne met at the tender age of 16 and married in 2008. Coleen’s two decades with Wayne have not been without their challenging times. Last year, she relived past traumas when she discussed her husband’s infidelities in her memoir, My Account

