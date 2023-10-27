Normally, the project's experimental repository, codenamed"Romeo," is private, and code is only opened to the public once it reaches beta test stage. We often look at Mint betas at the FOSS desk, and fromThis will allow alpha-testers to run unstable versions of Cinnamon, Xapp, Mint tools etc… without having to compile anything. It will also replace our unstable PPA.

One of the more visible changes will be seen in the forthcoming Cinnamon 6, with preliminary Wayland support. Cinnamon 6.0, planned for Mint 21.3 this year, will feature experimental Wayland support, but he warns folks not to expect too much at this early stage:

We don't expect it to replace Xorg as default any time soon, not in 21.3, not in 22.x, but we want to be ready all the same. The Wayland session won't be as stable as the default one and it will lack some features and with have limitations. We won't recommend it but you'll be able to give it a shot if you want to, and it'll be there for interested people if they want to give us feedback. The forums are always open.The Ubuntu project is approaching its 20th anniversary, and is going round the alphabet a second time. headtopics.com

For now, this functionality won't be very useful for most people, although it could be handy for developers. What is possibly more interesting is that Monsieur Fourdan has a previous claim to fame: he is the original author of the Xfce desktop, which he started building way back in 1996, as he mentions in thisUbuntu unleashes Mantic Minotaur with 23.

