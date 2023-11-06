Watford Women Suffer Sixth Consecutive Defeat

It’s now six consecutive defeats in the Championship for Watford Women as they were beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace at Grosvenor Vale this afternoon. The defeat leaves the Hornets five points adrift of safety and, with the same number of points and goal difference as bottom side Lewes, only the 10 goals they have scored to the south coast club’s three is keeping them out of the basement.
Ironically, Watford’s sole win this season was away at Charlton, who have not lost another game and sit third in the table three points behind leaders Sunderland. So, Watford have shown they can mix it with – and beat – teams in this higher division, but until they cut out the errors they are going to find a long winter lays ahead.On the plus side, midfielder Charlotte Fleming made her debut as a second-half substitute. The 21-year-old signed from London City in the summer but was still recovering from an ankle injury, and today marked her first game since August 2022. She showed some very neat and tidy touches, as well as combativeness and strength, and will undoubtedly add to the Watford options. There was also a return for Poppy Wilson, who has been sidelined through injury since the opening day of the season. The scorer of the winning goal in May’s Play-Off Final, Wilson brings something extra to the midfiel
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
LEEDSNEWS: England Women 56 Wales Women 4: Hardcastle stars as hosts dominateEngland Women's rugby league team defeated Wales Women with a score of 56-4. Hardcastle was the standout player of the match, scoring two tries and setting up a couple more. Despite the scoreline, Wales put up a good fight and forced England into errors in the first half.
Source: LeedsNews | Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »
Source: nottslive | Read more »