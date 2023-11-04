Watford's Training Ground Undergoes a Quantum Shift in Mentality

The quantum shift in mentality at Watford’s training ground since Valerien Ismael became head coach this summer has been discussed before. He himself referred to people being late on his first day and how, with his senior group, rules were drawn up that – even last week – players were still falling foul of. However, assistant head coach Dean Whitehead has revealed just how bad things were and why it is clearly taking time to see the full value of the change the club has made
. “I don’t know how long some of the boys had been at the club, but when we arrived there was a sense of ‘I’ll do my own thing’,” said the 41-year-old former Sunderland, Stoke and Middlesbrough midfielder. “Players turning up when they wanted to turn up. People thinking it would be alright, hand over a few quid in a fine, and everything would be good. “But now that’s changed. Now, if you’re late and you were starting, you’re on the bench. If were on the bench, you’re out of the squad. “You can’t hurt players through their pockets in this day and age. These boys love playing football, so you have to make them understand that if they don’t do what is required, they don’t get to do the thing they love. “The gaffer understands things can happen. There’s things you can’t help. But when you’re in the building and there’s a meeting and you’re late for that meeting, then that is unacceptabl
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: talkSPORT | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »