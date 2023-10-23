Watford's Sporting Director Praises Manager's Clear Concept on the Pitch

When football clubs make statements, there is the obvious temptation to look beyond the words and read much into who is saying them. Watford went through a spell, albeit brief, of having former technical director Ben Manga’s name at the end of quotes. However, when it was announced at the start of October that Valerien Ismael had signed a new contract, the words came from sporting director Cristiano Giaretta.

Bearing in mind the Hornets have spent most of the season so far bobbing around the lower third of the Championship table, it was an announcement that was met with derision by some pundits as well as many Watford fans.“I am very happy we have a long contract with a manager because, from day one, he has shown everyone a clear concept on the pitch,” said Giaretta. “What he has given us since the start of pre-season, and then from the first game with QPR, was a massive change in terms of ideas on the pitch and the plan for how we play. “It was impressive to see such strong ideas from the manager, and that is why we were happy to have a long-term agreement with hi





