Watford's Lackluster Performance in Possession

This was grim. Dreadful wet weather, opponents missing 11 senior players and who had conceded eight goals in their last two games, and yet Watford could barely muster a shot at goal worthy of the name. It would be tempting to describe this as one that got away – but to use that phrase would suggest Watford had the game in their hands at some point. Possession football is great and can be really impressive when it leads to waves of attacks and a barrage of attempts at an overworked keeper.

Instead, it was an afternoon of Watford having the ball for more than 70% of the match, but mustering just three on-target efforts all of which were comfortably saved. The home side were, understandably, happy to sit back and see if Watford could find a way to win the game. Quite quickly, it was clear it was going to be a long afternoon as the Hornets moved the ball sideways and backwards but seldom forward. When they did go towards goal, it generally came to nothing or the ball was quickly shovelled back out to the flanks or to midfield. Pass, pass, pass – in fact the Hornets made 655 passes in the game. If passing the ball around either side of the halfway line is what rocks your boat, then order a DVD of this game. You’ll love i

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OBSERVER_OWL: Watford fireworks: Memories of Watford FC displays at Vicarage RoadVicarage Road is the home of Watford FC but it has hosted plenty of events other than football during its history, including a popular annual…

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

BBCNORTHAMPTON: 'Watford Gap holds a place in people's hearts'The M1 services, due to be demolished, symbolises the North-South boundary and was a 1960s hotspot.

Source: BBCNorthampton | Read more »

THESUN: Nine brilliant motorway service station facts you never knew as iconic Watford Gap to be demolished...BRITAIN’S first service station, Watford Gap, has come to a junction – after plans to demolish it were unveiled. As the nation’s oldest and most famous service station prepares to hit the brakes to…

Source: TheSun | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Huddersfield Town 0 Watford 0: Darren Moore's depleted Terriers secure point in drab stalemateHuddersfield Town’s 0-0 draw with Watford was not exactly one for the history books.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: RECAP: Huddersfield 0 Watford 0The Hornets are held in a poor goalless draw

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Everything about Watford was sideways and backwardsA point, a clean sheet, another game unbeaten - but this was surely a chance to win if the Hornets had done even a little bit more?

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »