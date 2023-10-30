Watford issued yellow weather warning over Storm Ciaran

Watford is set to be hit by “very strong and potentially damaging winds” associated with Storm Ciaran this week.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings throughout the next few days across the southeast, with one covering Watford between 12am and 6pm on Thursday. Locals have been warned of “a slight chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.(Image: Met Office)

Although the worst is predicted to hit on Thursday, Wednesday is also set to be unsettled with 30mph gusts and rain.: “There is a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.” headtopics.com

For anyone heading to the coast, it also warned of a “small chance of injuries and danger to life” from large waves and flying beach material.“Storm Ciaran is likely to bring a spell of very strong winds to southern parts of the UK, particularly during Thursday,” a message on its site reads.

"Winds are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast, with a very low risk of gusts in exposure to 90mph, and winds could gust up to 50 or 60mph inland from the early hours.

